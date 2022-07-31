How ONE Championship is Revitalizing Combat Sports

ONE Championship is gearing up to embark on the exciting next phase of its push into the North American market. On Friday, Aug. 26, the Singapore-based promotion debuts live on Prime Video with ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

The event will mark the beginning of its multi-year partnership with the streaming giant that will see all of the incredible martial arts action that ONE is known for broadcast live in U.S. primetime.

This historic deal is not just big for the world of mixed martial arts. ONE has been the leading voice in promoting the full gambit of combat sports for over a decade, and it has revolutionized the incorporation of kickboxing, MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling into a single event card with monumental success.

The organization’s push for multiple martial arts disciplines on one card is a distinct and critical difference that sets ONE apart.

Fans who love combat sports of any type, have embraced ONE’s event model, and its move toward a North American audience has every chance of turning The Home of Martial Arts into a global phenomenon.

At ONE on Prime Video 1, there will be four Muay Thai contests alongside the exciting MMA lineup. ONE is bringing its best strikers to the floor on the night to captivate viewers with the electric energy of the art of eight limbs.

Both ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will be in action, with the latter putting his gold on the line in the evening’s co-main event.

In four-ounce gloves, Muay Thai may be the most exciting combat sport of all.

ONE will undoubtedly be introducing its packed kickboxing roster into the fray over the course of the other four events scheduled to broadcast on Prime Video before the end of the year.

Global kickboxing superstars have found their place at The Home of Martial Arts, and the organization boasts Superbon Singha Mawynn, Hiroki Akimoto, Regian Eersel, and Roman Kryklia as some of its current world champions.

Kickboxing has arguably never been as exciting as it is within the ONE Circle. And audiences can expect scintillating action when ONE calls on its striking stars to step into action.

Then there is the rapidly growing submission grappling ranks.

Continuing its push to be a leader in the world of combat sports promotion, ONE ramped up its support of submission grappling in 2022. Alongside the numerous additions to its roster, the organization hired Leo Vieira as Vice President of Grappling in May, a little over a month after ONE X highlighted the sport with bouts featuring Andre Galvao and Danielle Kelly.

With grappling phenoms Mikey Musumeci, the Ruotolo Brothers, and many other recent signings hungry to light up the mats of the ONE Circle, the beautiful art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu is ready to move to the forefront through the ONE on Prime Video events.

ONE is not just giving combat sports a breath of fresh air with unique events featuring all of these disciplines, it is driving growth for the entire landscape of martial arts and leading the charge to elevate each sport to a higher level.

The Singaporean-based promotion is revitalizing combat sports as a whole. It is not focused on promoting one sport in particular. It seeks to open the floodgates, so that a rising tide can raise all ships.