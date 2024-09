GLORY 95: Rigters vs. Rajabzadeh Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Sep. 21, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY 95, live from Arena Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia. The event features a heavyweight top contender battle between Levi Rigters and Bahram Rajabzadeh.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Bally Live at 2 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Sep. 20. The weigh-in results and video are below.

FULL RESULTS Levi Rigters (245) vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh (217)

Kevin Tariq Osaro (285) vs. Nico Horta (300)

Mladen Brestovac (263) vs. Karim Dian (224)

Nordine Mahieddine (240) vs. Nikola Filipovic (251)

Arian Sadikovic (169) vs. Vedat Hoduk (168)

Andrej Kedves (153) vs. Guerric Billet (154)

Milos Cvjeticanin (209) vs. Jimmy Livinus Omani (209)

Cedric Do (169) vs. Filip Matic (169)

Ivan Bertic (208) vs. Danut Hurduc (207)

Vito Kosar (186) vs. Aleksandar Jankovic (181)

Antonio Krajinovic (169) vs. Teo Mikelic (170)

