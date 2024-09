ONE Friday Fights 79 Results: Kongchai Outworks Abdulmuslimov

On Friday, Sep. 13, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 79, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kongchai Chanaidonmueang def. Amir Abdulmuslimov by unanimous decision

Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang def. Petlampun Muadablampang by split decision

Watcharaphon PK Saenchai def. Danila Vasilikhin by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:27

Maemmot Sor Salacheep def. Copter Sor Sommai by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:31

Isannuea Tor Tanjaroen def. Changthong M U Den by KO (strikes). Round 2, 2:03

Nongfahsai TOP PK Saenchai def. Kanchanasiri Sitnayokwailampam by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 1:27

Soner Sen def. Nonthakit Tor Morsri by KO (punch). Round 3, 1:54

Asadula Imangazaliev def. Bobirjon Isroilov by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:34

Rustam Yunusov def. Blair Geraghty by unanimous decision

Muga Seto def. Alber Da Silva by KO (punches). Round 3, 1:20

Dzhabir Dzhabrailov def. Eduardo Freitas by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:20

Oh Su Hwan def. Kei Maezono by unanimous decision