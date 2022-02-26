PFL Challenger Series 2 Results: Al-Silawi Earns Contract

On Friday, Feb. 25, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Challenger Series 2, live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. The event featured eight fighters in four bouts vying for one PFL contract.

The event aired live on the fuboTV starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jarrah Al-Silawi def. Michael Lilly by knockout (knee). Round 1, 2:54

Dilano Taylor def. Mark Martin by TKO (doctor’s stoppage). Round 1, 5:00

Carlos Leal def. Korey Kuppe by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:56

Chris Mixan def. Nathan Pierce by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:29