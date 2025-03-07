UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Mar. 8, the UFC will host UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a light heavyweight title bout between champion Alex Pereira and challenger Magomed Ankalaev.
The UFC 313 early prelims air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Mar. 7. The weigh-in results and video are below. Click here for full event results.
FULL RESULTS
Alex Pereira (25) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205) – for the light heavyweight title
Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)
Jalin Turner (154.5) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (156)
Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (115.5)
King Green (155.5) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (155.5)
Curtis Blaydes (262) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (264.5)
Rei Tsuruya (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5)
Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)
Alex Morono (171) vs. Carlos Leal (169)
Mairon Santos (145.5) vs. Francis Marshall (146)
Chris Gutierrez (144.5) vs. John Castañeda (135)
Ozzy Diaz (185.5) vs. Djorden Santos (185.5)
