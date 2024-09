RISE WORLD SERIES 2024 Yokohama Results: Shiro Outpoints Tamaru

RISE WORLD SERIES 2024 YOKOHAMA was broadcast live on Sep. 8, from Tokyo, Japan. This fight card featured multiple kickboxing bouts and a title match. Full results can be found below.

FULL RESULTS

Shiro def. Toki Tamaru by unanimous decision – for the bantamweight title

Kan Nakamura def. Yuan Pengjie by unanimous decision (extension round)

Chadd Collins def. Yutaro Asahi by KO (right cross). Round 1, 2:22

Lee Sung-hyun def. Ryota Nakano by majority decision

Taiju Shiratori def. Faphayap Grabs by KO (knee to the body). Round 1, 1:43

Ryujin Nasukawa def. Shin Jung Min by KO (body punch). Round 2, 0:27

Yuta Kunieda def. Taisei Umei by unanimous decision

Hyuma Hitachi def. Alisher Karmenov by majority decision

Takumi Sanekata def. Petru Morari by unanimous decision

Yugo Kato def. Musashi Matsushita by majority decision

Momu Tsukamoto def. Dangan Futa by KO (spinning back fist) Round 1, 0:43.

Ryunosuke Hosokoshi def. Shota Okkudaira by KO (right hook). Round 1, 1:13

Rasta def. Hyuga by unanimous decision

Yuzuki Sakai def. Rui Nojima by unanimous decision

Wakana Miyazaki vs. Yun Toshima ends in a split draw

Yuga Sugita def. G-REX by unanimous decision