UFC 306: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili Results

On Saturday, Sep. 14, the UFC will host UFC 306: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili, live from the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features two title fights.

The UFC 306: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili early prelims and preliminary card air live on ESPN+, ESPNEWS and UFC Fight Pass starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili – for the bantamweight title

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – for the flyweight title

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics

Ronaldo Rodríguez vs. Ode Osbourne

Norma Dumont def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Manuel Torres by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:02

Ketlen Souza def. Yazmin Jauregui by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3;02

Joshua Van def. Edgar Cháirez by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Aoriqileng by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)