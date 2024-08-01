Muay Thai Debut: John Lineker to Face Asa Ten Pow at ONE 168 in Denver

Former top-ranked UFC fighter ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker will make his long-awaited debut in Muay Thai at ONE 168: Denver against decorated striker Asa Ten Pow. This matchup is booked for Sep. 6.

John Lineker vs. Asa Ten Pow

Brazil’s John Lineker is a veteran of MMA. The heavy-handed Brazilian made his professional debut in 2008 and has since fought in nearly 50 bouts. ‘Hands of Stone’ has competed all across the globe and delivered knockouts on different stages.

With a knockout against DREAM champion Bibiano Fernandes, Lineker was able to capture gold in ONE but would later lose this title on the scales. With the championship vacant, he attempted to defeat the surging Fabrício Andrade but was unsuccessful. ‘Hands of Stone’ will now try his hand in Muay Thai.

‘The American Ninja’ Asa Ten Pow is a highly skilled striker with experience in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. His most recent two bouts in ONE Championship were both won by way of KO/TKO. The 34-year-old athlete will look to show off his dangerous kicks and punches against John Lineker live from Denver, Colorado.

While speaking in an interview with Combat Press, Asa Ten Pow outlined his goals. He said:

“I’ve dedicated my life to being the best, and I am proud to represent the USA on the biggest martial arts stage. It’s an honor to be considered one of the best. I hope my work ethic is something my peers can appreciate.”

Also featured on the Sep. 6 ONE 168: Denver fight event will be Xiong Jing Nan vs. Stamp Fairtex in a champ vs. champ showdown. Plus, the highly anticipated Muay Thai battle between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9.