LFA 144 Results: Gafurov Crushes Silva with Spinning Back Kick

On Friday, Oct. 14, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 144: Gafurov vs. Silva, live from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The event features a fight for the vacant bantamweight title.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muin Gafurov def. Diego Silva by KO (spinning back kick). Round 3, 0:23

Jordan Heiderman def. Daiqwon Buckley by submission (Americana). Round 1, 3:17

Yuma Horiuchi def. Juan Puerta by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:23

Renato Valente def. Jared Revel by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:07

Christian Natividad def. Israel Galvan by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Jacobi Jones def. Christian Turner by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:25