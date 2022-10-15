LFA 144 Results: Gafurov Crushes Silva with Spinning Back Kick

On Friday, Oct. 14, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 144: Gafurov vs. Silva, live from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The event features a fight for the vacant bantamweight title.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Muin Gafurov def. Diego Silva by KO (spinning back kick). Round 3, 0:23
Jordan Heiderman def. Daiqwon Buckley by submission (Americana). Round 1, 3:17
Yuma Horiuchi def. Juan Puerta by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:23
Renato Valente def. Jared Revel by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:07
Christian Natividad def. Israel Galvan by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Jacobi Jones def. Christian Turner by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:25
