On Friday, Dec. 11, Cage Warriors will host the second of three straight events in as many days, holding its 118th event from York Hall in London, England.

In the night’s headliner, middleweight champion Nathias Frederick put a nine-fight winning streak on the line against countryman Jamie Richardson.

The night’s preliminary card streams live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 2:15 p.m. ET, with main card airing live at 4 p.m. ET, also on UFC Fight Pass. Check back following the event for the full results.

