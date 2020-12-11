On Friday, Dec. 11, Cage Warriors will host the second of three straight events in as many days, holding its 118th event from York Hall in London, England.
In the night’s headliner, middleweight champion Nathias Frederick put a nine-fight winning streak on the line against countryman Jamie Richardson.
The night’s preliminary card streams live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 2:15 p.m. ET, with main card airing live at 4 p.m. ET, also on UFC Fight Pass. Check back following the event for the full results.
Leonardo Damiani vs. Aaron Khalid
Matt Inman vs. Matthew Bonner
Mick Stanton vs. Madars Fleminas
Adam Ventre vs. Decky McAleenan
Josh Reed vs. Liam Gittins
Tom Mearns vs. Steve Aimable
Kingsley Crawford vs. Ben Ellis
Leigh Mitchell vs. Nathan Fletcher