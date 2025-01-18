UFC 311 Results: Makhachev and Dvalishvili Both Retain Titles

On Friday, Jan. 18, the UFC hosted UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano, live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Calif. The event featured a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano.

UFC 311 Makhachev vs. Moicano went down this Saturday, January 18 from the InTuit Dome, in Inglewood, Calif. The event early prelims aired on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS slam Makhachev def. Renato Moicano by submission (d’arce choke). Round 1, 4:05 – for the lightweight title*

Merab Dvalishvili def. Umar Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) – for the bantamweight title

Jiri Prochazka def. Jamahal Hill by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:01

Jailton Almeida def. Serghei Spivac by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:53

Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder def. Kevin Holland by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:31

Raoni Barcelos def. Payton Talbott by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Azamat Bekoev def. Zachary Reese by KO (ground and pound). Round 1, 3:04

Bogdan Guskov def. Billy Elekana by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 3:33

Grant Dawson def. Diego Ferreira by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ailin Perez def. Karol Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Muin Gafurov def. Rinya Nakamura by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Bernardo Sopaj def. Ricky Turcios by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Clayton Carpenter by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)