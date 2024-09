ONE 168 Results: Superlek Finishes Haggerty in Under One Minute with Elbow

On Friday, Sep. 6, ONE Championship hosted ONE 168: Denver, live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. The event featured a night filled with Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling and MMA action.

The event aired live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Superlek Kiatmoo9 def. Jonathan Haggerty by KO (elbow). Round 1, 0:49 – for the bantamweight title

Muay Thai bout: Seksan Or Kwanmuang def. Liam Harrison by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:49

MMA bout: Shamil Erdogan def. Aung La N Sang by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 2:48

Muay Thai bout: John Lineker def. Asa Ten Pow by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:50

MMA bout: Victoria Souza def. Alyse Anderson by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Isi Fitikefu def. Hiroyuki Tetsuka by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Adrian Lee def. Nico Cornejo by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:37

Muay Thai bout: Johan Ghazali def. Josue Cruz by KO (punch). Round 1, 3:00

Muay Thai bout: Johan Estupinan def. Sean Climaco by TKO (punch). Round 2, 1:28