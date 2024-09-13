UFC 306: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Sep. 14, the UFC will host UFC 306: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili, live from the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features two title fights.
The UFC 306: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili early prelims and preliminary card air live on ESPN+, ESPNEWS and UFC Fight Pass starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Sep. 13. The weigh-in results and video are below. Click here for full event results.
FULL RESULTS
Sean O’Malley (135) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (134) – for the bantamweight title
Alexa Grasso (124) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (125) – for the flyweight title
Brian Ortega (146) vs. Diego Lopes (146)
Daniel Zellhuber (155) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155)
Ronaldo Rodríguez (125) vs. Ode Osbourne (125)
Irene Aldana (136) vs. Norma Dumont (136)
Manuel Torres (156) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (156)
Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs. Ketlen Souza (115)
Edgar Cháirez (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5)
Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Aoriqileng (136)
Manon Fiorot (124.5) – co-main event back-up
Alexa Grasso (124) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (125) – for the flyweight title
Brian Ortega (146) vs. Diego Lopes (146)
Daniel Zellhuber (155) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155)
Ronaldo Rodríguez (125) vs. Ode Osbourne (125)
Irene Aldana (136) vs. Norma Dumont (136)
Manuel Torres (156) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (156)
Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs. Ketlen Souza (115)
Edgar Cháirez (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5)
Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Aoriqileng (136)
Manon Fiorot (124.5) – co-main event back-up