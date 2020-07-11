On Saturday, July 11, the UFC will host UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
In the night’s main event, welterweight king Kamaru Usman takes on late-notice opponent Jorge Masvidal. Usman enters his second title defense riding a 15-fight winning streak that includes a fifth-round stoppage of Colby Covington in his last Octagon appearance. He was originally slated to face his teammate, Gilbert Burns, but the Brazilian tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced off the card. Masvidal, the reigning BMF titleholder, has scored three straight finishes to surge into title contention. The veteran most recently topped Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November.
The co-main event features a featherweight title rematch between Australian champion Alexander Volkanovski and former divisional kingpin Max Holloway. The pair met at UFC 245 in December, with Volkanovski extending his winning streak to 18 with a decision triumph.
Rounding out the title tripleheader, Russia’s Petr Yan clashes with MMA legend José Aldo for the vacant bantamweight strap.
The event kicks off with four fights streaming live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. Four additional preliminary-card bouts follow at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the five-fight main card airing live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title
Petr Yan vs. José Aldo – for vacant bantamweight title
Jéssica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
Amanda Ribas def. Paige VanZant by submission (armbar). Round 1, 2:21
Jiří Procházka def. Volkan Oezdemir by knockout (punches). Round 2, 0:49
Muslim Salikhov def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
Makwan Amirkhani def. Danny Henry by technical submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 3:15
Leonardo Santos def. Roman Bogatov by unanimous decision (29-26 x3)
Marcin Tybura def. Maxim Grishin by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Raulian Paiva def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Karol Rosa def. Vanessa Melo by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
Davey Grant def. Martin Day by knockout (left hook). Round 3, 2:38