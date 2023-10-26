ONE Fight Night 16’s Liam Nolan: Bring ONE Championship to the U.K.

The English-born Muay Thai striker “Lethal” Liam Nolan is looking to bring a ONE Championship event to the United Kingdom. The 26-year-old athlete joins a chorus of other ONE U.K.-born fighters who are all in agreement that it is time.

Liam Nolan is a former WBC and WMC Muay Thai world champion. At ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video booked for Nov. 4, he will look to avenge a prior loss when he faces the dangerous Sinsamut Klinmee. With a victory, he is very likely to be next in line to fight for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Championship in the U.K.

ONE Championship is home to many highly skilled U.K.-born fighters such as Nico Carrillo, Liam Harrison, Liam Nolan, Amber Kitchen, Iman Barlow and Nolan’s training partner Jonathan Haggerty.

Advertisement



In the main event of ONE Fight Night 16, the Muay Thai champion Haggerty will be looking to become a two-sport king as he faces Fabricio Andrade for the kickboxing crown. After that, Nolan would like to see Haggerty face Liam Harrison in the UK.

In an exclusive interview with Tim Wheaton of Combat Press, Nolan explained:

“We need to. There’s a lot of good fighters and I think a lot of fans would be interested in that. I think a good main event would obviously be my training partner Jonathan Haggerty versus Liam Harrison. That would be a good, a very good main event. I also think a good co-main event would be me versus George Jarvis in ONE Championship… So let’s make it happen.“

In a prior interview, Jonathan Haggerty agreed and said:

“

“One hundred percent, that’s the goal. Let’s bring ONE to the UK and show the fans that the UK Muay Thai absolutely up there and smashing it.”

Liam Harrison, Muay Thai legend, has also mentioned in the past, he said:

“I talked to Chatri [Sityodtong] about this and I said, ‘You need an excuse to bring ONE Championship to England, let me be that excuse.'”

See the full interview with Liam Nolan below: