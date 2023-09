ONE Friday Fights 34 Results

On Friday, Sep. 22, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 34, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a catchweight Muay Thai battle between Rodtang and Superlek.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Superlek Kiatmoo9 def. Rodtang Jitmuangnon unanimous decision

Seksan Or Kwanmuang def. Amir Naseri by unanimous decision

Muangthai PK Saenchai def. Yodlekpet Or Atchariya by unanimous decision

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai def. Tyson Harrison by TKO (ref stoppage). Round 1, 3:00

Prajanchai PK Saenchai def. Akram Hamidi by unanimous decision

Miguel Trindade def. Sibmuen Sitchefboontham by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:14

Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin def. Saman Ashouri by KO (elbow and punches). Round 1, 2:15

Songchainoi Kiatsongrit def. Jomhod Auto MuayThai by KO (punches). Round 2, 0:56

Wei Ziqin def. Petchartchai Fight Geek Muaythai by unanimous decision

Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg def. Chen Rui by split decision

Lito Adiwang def. Adrian Mattheis by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:23