Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley spoke with Sabah Homasi, who fights Levan Chokheli at Bellator 299, which takes place Saturday, Sept. 23, live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Homasi discusses his loss against Brennan Ward, his path back to a title shot, the welterweight division, and more.

