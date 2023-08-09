Fabricio Andrade vs. Jonathan Haggerty for Vacant Kickboxing Title at ONE Fight Night 15

Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty have been booked to battle for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing championship. This matchup will go down on ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video for Oct. 6 live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fabricio Andrade vs. Jonathan Haggerty

The ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title was introduced in 2019 and captured by the Russian athlete Alaverdi Ramazanov. In 2021, Thailand’s Capitan Petchyindee was able to steal the crown. This was followed by an unforgettable performance in 2022 by the Karate striker Hiroki Akimoto, of Japan, to earn the throne. Later in the same year, Petchtanong Petchfergus was able to earn the world title through a five-round war.

Thailand’s Petchtanong Petchfergus was recently stripped of the kickboxing throne due to testing positive for both methenolone and boldenone, each of which are banned anabolic substances. This decision left the ONE bantamweight kickboxing title vacant.

The vacant throne will be fought over with two ONE world champions. Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade holds the MMA title in this weight class, while Jonathan “The General” Haggerty retains the Muay Thai crown.

Most recently, the UK-born Haggerty earned the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai strap when he stopped long-reigning Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in the first round. Throughout his career, the 26-year-old striker has also defeated notable athletes such as Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Joseph Lasiri among others.

Earlier this year, the Brazilian Fabricio Andrade was able to earn ONE bantamweight MMA gold when he stopped John “Hands of Stone” Lineker by way of TKO. Andrade began his martial arts journey in Brazil as a young teenager, before moving to China to train kickboxing when he was 19. From there, he eventually landed at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand, which is where he currently lives and trains. In ONE, the dangerous striker has fought exclusively in MMA and has impressively won four out of his six matches by way of knockout.

The Muay Thai and MMA champions are each looking to make history by becoming a two-sport king as the kickboxing throne is on the line. This matchup is booked for ONE Fight Night 15 on Oct. 6. The same card will also feature the former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn, as he will fight for the featherweight Muay Thai crown against Tawanchai PK Saenchai.