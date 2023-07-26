ONE Championship’s Petchtanong Loses Kickboxing Title Due to Positive Drug Test

The Thai-born Petchtanong Petchfergus has been stripped of his ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxing title after testing positive for Methenolone and Boldenone, two performance-enhancing drugs. Additionally, he has been suspended from competing in ONE Championship for one year.

The news was made public on FaceBook.

Methenolone, commonly known as Primobolan, is an androgen and anabolic steroid (AAS). It was part of the stack that was administered to almost the entire Russian Olympic team during the infamous Sochi Olympic doping scandal in 2014 and is often used to promote muscle growth and increase strength. Boldenone is also an AAS that is naturally occurring and derived from testosterone. It is used for reasons similar to methenolone, and various combat sports athletes have popped positive for it in the past, including UFC veterans Stephan Bonnar, Josh Barnett and Phil Baroni.

The 37-year-old Petchtanong Petchfergus has spent a lifetime in combat sports. Between kickboxing and Muay Thai, he holds a record of over 400 bouts. The Thai-born athlete is a veteran of both Rajadamnern and Lumpinee Stadiums.

Most recently, Petchtanong was able to defeat Japan’s Hiroki Akimoto to capture the ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxing title. With a split decision win, the 37-year-old striker was able to walk away with ONE gold in 2022.

Upon hearing the news of being stripped of his world title, Petchtanong took to FaceBook to respond. He explained that the positive test results have not been repeated, despite multiple tests. Petchtanong also adds that he was tested after his world title win and had no substances of note in his system.

Additionally, Petchtanong says that he was not told ahead of time that ONE Championship had any restrictions on PEDs. He also explained that he temporarily had to use steroids to heal ongoing injuries and that his positive test came from a time when he was inactive, not competing.

Translated from Thai to English via an expert translator, he said:

“Regarding the statement made by ONE pertaining to my doping test result on 10th June 2023. It was an event that happened when I wasn’t scheduled for a fight for eight months and had no knowledge of when I would be scheduled again. On said day, I was watching a fight at Lumpinee Stadium. In which I had no previous knowledge that even when you aren’t booked you can’t have any doping substances in your system, even if it’s to heal from and injury. The substances that I used were to help with my recovery from an injury. During the time when I was waiting to get scheduled for a fight, in training, I injured my left elbow, so I went to the doctors and received treatment with an injection In which most fighters, when they get injured, will got to the doctors to receive treatment and injections if they sustain a long-term injury. As for my case I have received both injection and an MRI and also physical therapy including acupuncture, laser treatment, every way possible. I have clear proof for everything I’ve mentioned. First of all, I would like to state that I have no prior knowledge about the banned substances before and was never informed of the test results nor any communication from ONE/ And I will say this as a representative of Thai athletes that we are new to this kind of subject. There had never been any briefing and no one ever told us or given us advice regarding banned substances. I would like to reiterate that before and after the fight on 19th November 2022, when I won the belt, I was tested immediately after the fight and no substances were found. Everyone can critique but it should be done so after I am given the opportunity to clarify or appeal as they’ve told me to. Where and who do I appeal to? Please contact me and give me information. Thank you”