Bellator 298’s Logan Storley: Road Back to Welterweight Title Shot

Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley spoke with Logan Storley, who fights Brennan Ward at Bellator 298, which takes place Friday, Aug. 11, live from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Storley discusses losing the title fight against Yaroslav Amosov, how a win against Ward would affect his future, the support he’s received from Bellator, and more. Click the photo above to view the video interview.

