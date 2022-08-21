RISE World Series 2022 Osaka Results

On Sunday, Aug. 21, RISE returns to the EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan, for RISE World Series 2022 Osaka.

In the main event of the evening, top-ranked featherweight Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao faces fellow ranked opponent Kento Haraguchi in a rematch of their 2021 bout where the GLORY featherweight champion took two of the three rounds. Haraguchi is looking to get even following back-to-back wins against Lompetch and Hideaki Yamazaki, the former K-1 65-kilogram champion.

In the night’s co-main event, top-ranked super featherweight Kaito Ono takes on former FFC champion and GLORY veteran Samo Petje.

Elsewhere on the card, top-10 ranked Ryota Nakano faces exciting Muay Thai talent Chadd Collins, RISE champion Masahiko Suzuki takes on Shoot Boxing 55-kilogram champion Seiki Ueyama and top-10 pound-for-pound talent Kazuki Osaki takes on Sanchai TEPPEN GYM.

The event airs live on Abema TV starting at 12 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao vs. Kento Haraguchi

Kaito Ono vs. Samo Petje

Ryota Nakano vs. Chadd Collins

Kosei Yamada vs. Jan Kaffa

Kazuki Osaki vs. Sanchai TEPPEN GYM

Hiroto Yamaguchi vs. Tapruwan

Yuma Yamaguchi vs. Sumiya Ito

Masaya Jaki vs. Shoji Hagimoto

Ryunosuke Omori vs. Yuki Kyotani

Yuya vs. Masashi Yamato

Ryotaro vs. Takuya “T-98” Imamura

Riku Kazushima vs. Yoshiki Tane

Yuma Yamahata vs. Motoki

Carlos Budiao vs. Ahn Jess

Yugo Kato vs. Shoma Hattori

Momu Tsukamoto vs. King Tsubasa