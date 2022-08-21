RISE World Series 2022 Osaka Results

On Sunday, Aug. 21, RISE returns to the EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan, for RISE World Series 2022 Osaka.
In the main event of the evening, top-ranked featherweight Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao faces fellow ranked opponent Kento Haraguchi in a rematch of their 2021 bout where the GLORY featherweight champion took two of the three rounds. Haraguchi is looking to get even following back-to-back wins against Lompetch and Hideaki Yamazaki, the former K-1 65-kilogram champion.
In the night’s co-main event, top-ranked super featherweight Kaito Ono takes on former FFC champion and GLORY veteran Samo Petje.
Elsewhere on the card, top-10 ranked Ryota Nakano faces exciting Muay Thai talent Chadd Collins, RISE champion Masahiko Suzuki takes on Shoot Boxing 55-kilogram champion Seiki Ueyama and top-10 pound-for-pound talent Kazuki Osaki takes on Sanchai TEPPEN GYM.
The event airs live on Abema TV starting at 12 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Kaito Ono vs. Samo Petje
Ryota Nakano vs. Chadd Collins
Kosei Yamada vs. Jan Kaffa
Kazuki Osaki vs. Sanchai TEPPEN GYM
Hiroto Yamaguchi vs. Tapruwan
Yuma Yamaguchi vs. Sumiya Ito
Masaya Jaki vs. Shoji Hagimoto
Ryunosuke Omori vs. Yuki Kyotani
Yuya vs. Masashi Yamato
Ryotaro vs. Takuya “T-98” Imamura
Riku Kazushima vs. Yoshiki Tane
Yuma Yamahata vs. Motoki
Carlos Budiao vs. Ahn Jess
Yugo Kato vs. Shoma Hattori
Momu Tsukamoto vs. King Tsubasa