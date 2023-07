ONE Friday Fights 25 Results

On Friday, Jul. 14, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 25, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features two MMA and 10 Muay Thai bouts.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Nakrob Fairtex vs. Petputhai Or Bor Jor Nakhonpanom

Muay Thai bout: Avatar PK Saenchai vs. Ferzan Cicek

Muay Thai bout: Songchana Tor Brucelee vs. Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn

Muay Thai bout: Suriyanlek Por Yenying vs. Yodduangjai SorJorMontree

Muay Thai bout: Kaoklai Chor Hapayak vs. Yodanucha Chot Bangsaen

Muay Thai bout: Chatpichit SorSorToipadriew vs. Sakolpat ChotBangsaen

Muay Thai bout: Yodlekpet Or Atchariya vs. Jordan Godtfredsen

Muay Thai bout: Johan Ghazali def. Samurai Seeopal by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Aslamjon Ortikov def. Kaotaem Fairtex by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Kabilan Jelevan def. Sulaiman Looksuan by TKO (punches). Round , 2:51

MMA bout: Daniel Donchenko def. Gabriel Souza by KO (strikes). Round 1, 1:24

MMA bout: Sadegh Ghasemi def. Carlos Alvarez by submission (D’Arce choke). Round 2, 1:23