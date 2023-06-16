PFL 5 Results: Delija and Pacheco Pick Up Wins

On Friday, Jun. 16, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL 5: 2023 Regular Season, live from the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Ga. The event featured heavyweights and women’s featherweights.

The PFL 5: 2023 Regular Season preliminary card aired live on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ante Delija def. Maurice Greene by unanimous decision

Larissa Pacheco def. Amber Leibrock by TKO (punches). Round 1,0:45

Renan Ferreira def. Matheus Scheffel by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:50

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Travell Miller by TKO (ground strikes). Round 1, 1:27

Aspen Ladd def. Karolina Sobek by submission (armbar). Round 2, 4:57

Denis Goltsov def. Yorgan De Castro by knockout (punch). Round 1, 0:18

Marina Mokhnatkina def. Evelyn Martins by unanimous decision

Marcelo Nunes def. Danilo Marques by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:40

Julia Budd def. Martina Jindrová by unanimous decision

Olena Kolesnyk def. Yoko Higashi by unanimous decision

Jordan Heiderman def. Patrick Brady by TKO (knee injury). Round 1, 2:26

Isaiah Pinson def. Denzel Freeman by split decision