LFA 101: The Undefeated Results

On Friday, March 12, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 101: The Undefeated from the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Okla.

In the night’s main event, undefeated light heavyweights lock horns as Anthony Kalani meets Tee Cummins. Kalani has opened his career with five straight wins, including four by knockout. Cummins is just 2-0 as a professional, but also has two victories in bare knuckle boxing competition.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

