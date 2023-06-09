ONE Fight Night 11’s Superbon: ‘If I Lose, Everything I’ve Done Until Now Will Fall Apart’

Superbon Singha Mawynn was once on track to being ranked among the all-time greats in kickboxing history. The Thai-born striker had vanquished a stacked list of dangerous fighters during his World Title run. But then, an unstoppable force by the name of Chingiz Allazov put a stop to the legendary streak.

Now, the 32-year-old former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion is in a must-win scenario coming into ONE Fight Night 11 on Jun. 9. But standing in his way is the former Enfusion Kickboxing World Champion ‘The Turkish Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan.

Superbon Seeking Redemption

In his historic run, Superbon was able to defeat an impressive list of kickboxers. He outpointed former Glory Kickboxing and Lumpinee Stadium Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. He followed this up with an unforgettable head kick knockout against the all-time great, and multi-time K-1 MAX Grand Prix World Champion Giorgio Petrosyan. He performed a kickboxing masterclass against former K-1 and Glory Kickboxing World Champion Marat Grigorian at ONE X. This made Superbon the top pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world and was nearly ranked among the all-time greats.

But at ONE Fight Night 6 he was knocked out in his home nation by Chingiz Allazov. Allazov took the coveted ONE Kickboxing World Title from Superbon and then claimed it was not even his best win. The Thai-born fighter was understandably insulted.

At ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon is well aware that he needs a win to stay in the conversation and work his way back to the ONE kickboxing throne.

Superbon Talks ONE Fight Night 11

It will be no easy task for Superbon to overcome the Dutch-Turkish Tayfun Ozcan on Jun. 9, but he will need to do just that to survive in combat sports’ most competitive division. Speaking in an interview with ONE Championship, the former world champion explained:

Tayfun Ozcan is the only contender in the rankings who I have never fought. And I must beat him if I want to clean out everyone in the rankings and get a rematch with Chingiz Allazov. I think I’m hungrier than Ozcan because I lost more painfully. I lost on my turf and got KO’ed before I had a chance to show what I practiced. I have more motivation than him this time. “I want to take back the belt and defeat everyone in the rankings. And the most important thing is that I can’t lose again. It’s a point of no return for me. If I lose, everything I’ve done until now will fall apart in the blink of an eye.

Superbon is confident he can bounce back with a knockout win of his own at ONE Fight Night 11. He added:

I have more diverse weapons in my arsenal. He only has punches and leg kicks. If I can handle his leg kick, he will have no chance with me. I think he will use the same style with me like he always does. He always has the same pattern. He’s predictable, so it’s not hard for me to defend and beat him. He doesn’t have the ability to [stop me]. I’m sure I can do better than him. I will knock him within round three, period.