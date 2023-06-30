Japanese Heartthrob Kota Miura Faces Joker Fight Club in Return to RWS

On Jul. 1, RWS will host the return of Japanese heartthrob Kota Miura, as he takes on Thai bad boy Joker Fight Club in a Muay Thai showdown. This will be the first event that Rajadamnern World Series Muay Thai will broadcast on DAZN.

Kota Miura vs Joker Fight Club

The Japanese-born Kota Miura has become a popular figure in combat sports circles. Last year, he fought to a loss against Muay Thai and Kickboxing legend Buakaw Banchamek. Since then, he has been looking forward to his return to Rajadamnern Stadium. Since then, he has gone 1-1 in RIZIN.

Win or lose, Mirua appreciates the fan support. In an interview, he explained:

When I heard the loud sounds from fans cheering me when I was about to lose. I suddenly felt more power to fight during the match.

The 21-year-old fighter gained popularity due to his J-Pop star good looks when he made his RIZIN debut in 2021, which he won via soccer kick knockout. Incidentally, Miura is the son of an all-time great Japanese soccer player “King Kazu” Kazuyoshi Miura. Kazuyoshi Miura holds the record for being the oldest professional footballer in the world at 56 as well as being the oldest scorer in J-League history. He made his debut in 1986 and is still competing in 2023.

Miura adds:

I will work hard to become ‘King’ of martial arts, please keep on supporting me.

Joker, who competes out of the Fight Club Thailand gym, has earned the title of being Thailand’s top street fighter. In Muay Thai, he is known for his heavy hands and capacity to do anything to win. Joker began his fight sports career because he was bullied as a child. He would later become a construction worker to provide for his family, before transitioning to professional Muay Thai.

Joker is looking to spoil the return of Kota Miura as they meet in RWS Muay Thai scheduled for 1 July. This fight card will also feature former WBC and Lumpinee Stadium world champion Yodwicha Por Boonsit facing former ONE Championship Muay Thai World titleholder Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy. Additionally, the Swiss Muay Thai World Champion Daniel Rodriguez will meet Brad Revolution Phuket. And, RWS World Champion Shadow will look to stop Turkey’s Burak Poyraz. These matches will be part of the RWS Super Welterweight Tournament along with Thananchai vs Reza.

See the entire press release from RWS Muay Thai below:

