Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 60: Jillian DeCoursey

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 60 and features current Invicta FC atomweight champion Jillian “Lionheart” DeCoursey. This episode digs deep into the world of mental health, what has changed since she won belt, and the amount of hats she wears on a day-to-day basis. DeCoursey talked through her fight preparations, long training camps, outside hobbies and how her mom got to hold the belt after her win.

