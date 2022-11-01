Christian Lee Discusses Roberto Solic vs. Murad Ramazanov

Roberto Soldic will make his ONE Championship debut in early December at ONE on Prime Video 5 against Murad Ramazanov. The massive welterweight matchup will have huge implications for the world title picture, and Christian Lee is already considering the outcome.

The ONE lightweight champion will challenge Kiamrian Abbasov on Friday, Nov. 18, for the ONE welterweight championship. The Singaporean-American superstar is chasing two-division glory, and he is already scanning the division for his possible future challengers.

“Yeah, that’s definitely a fight that’s going to be on my radar. Of course, I’m not looking past Abbasov. He’s the only thing on my mind right now,” Lee told ONE.

Advertisement



“But after I win the welterweight title, assuming all goes well, I know for sure it’s going to be one of those two that’s next in line.”

Soldic steps into the Circle for the first time as one of the hottest names in the sport. His routine finishes and exciting bouts has made him a fan favorite. However, he gets no easy match in his first outing.

Ramazanov has been dominant in his three ONE bouts, and he currently holds a professional record of 11-0. Everything on paper makes his meeting with “Robocop” a surefire world-title eliminator – and Lee agrees.

“Roberto, he’s been a big name that ONE Championship just recently signed. I know there’s been a lot of talk about him. A lot of hype coming from behind him. So I think that if he wins, and he gets a good finish over Ramazanov, he’s definitely next in line,” he said.

“I think that Ramazanov was already in line for a title shot before that fight. So I don’t see any other welterweight contenders that they would put ahead of the line for a title shot.”

But Lee promises that he is not overlooking Abbasov. He maintains that his focus is on the ONE on Prime Video 4 main event. After his impressive performance against Ok Rae Yoon to recapture the lightweight gold, Lee is looking to make his next big move by adding another title to his legacy.

“Every performance is your biggest performance. And going into this fight, this is everything. Everything that I’ve worked towards, has led to this moment, so yeah, definitely. This is going to be my biggest moment to date,” said “The Warrior.”

ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee airs live at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 18, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets for the event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.