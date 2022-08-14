PFL 2022 8 Playoffs Results: Taylor, Delija, Sy and Scheffel Victorious

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL 2022 8: Playoffs, live from the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The event features welterweight and heavyweight semifinal fights.

The event aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. The main card also aired on ESPN at 2

p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Lee Chadwick def. Przemyslaw Mysiala by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Will Fleury def. Anthony Salamone by unanimous decision (30-25 x 3) – PFL Europe qualifier

Radu Maxim def. Vojto Barborik by submission (injury). Round 1, 1:15 – PFL Europe qualifier

Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi rules a no-contest (accidental eye poke). Round 2, 4:10 – PFL Europe qualifier

Dilano Taylor def. Rory MacDonald by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:59 – welterweight semifinal

Ante Delija def. Renan Ferreira by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:31 – heavyweight semifinal

Matheus Scheffel def. Juan Adams by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:45 – heavyweight Semifinal

Sadibou Sy def. Carlos Leal by unanimous decision (29-27 x 3) – welterweight Semifinal

Nathan Kelly def. Ben Ellis by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:45 – PFL Europe qualifier

Joshua O’Connor def. Emran Sakhizada by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 2:56

Marcin Wojcik def. Mick Stanton by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:04

Chris Mixan def. Christian Stigenberg by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Szymon Bajor def. Ronny Markes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)