Road to UFC: Singapore Ep. 3 Results

On Friday, Jun. 10, the Road to UFC hosted Road to UFC: Singapore Ep. 3, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The event featured flyweight Asian fighters vying for UFC contracts in the tournament quarterfinals.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 2:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jeong Yeong Lee def. Xie Bin by submission (armbar). Round 1, 0:36

Top Noi Kiwram def. Yuma Horiuchi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Rinya Nakamura def. Gugun Gusman by submission (Americana). Round 1, 3:24

Josefine Knutsson def. Ye Dam Seo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)