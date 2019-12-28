On Saturday, Dec. 28, Showtime Boxing visits the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for Davis vs. Gamboa.

In the night’s main event, Gervonta Davis battles Yuriorkis Gamboa for the vacant WBA lightweight title.

The co-main event features Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack, who clash for the WBA light heavyweight strap.

The main card airs live on Showtime beginning at 9 p.m ET. Check back following the event for the full results.