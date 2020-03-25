The National University and College Association of Mixed Martial Arts (NUCA MMA) hosted its first of three planned showcase events on Feb. 28. With the future of 2020 events now uncertain, the organization has provided its athletes with some relief.

NUCA MMA athletes have been granted an additional year of eligibility as a result of COVID-19’s impact on all sports and the world. NUCA MMA said in its statement:

“Students and clubs […] are such a fundamental part of NUCA MMA and [it] is them who make it possible for us to do what we do. We felt that the opportunity to grant those who need it an additional season of eligibility was thoroughly deserved as the current year of competition has been thrown into turmoil by the current crisis.

“With this current crisis being felt and battled all around the World, we understand the enormous amount of stress our athletes are under and we would like to ensure that they know as an organization and community we will be there to help as much as we can and we truly feel that together we will all get through this.

“Please stay safe and follow all government guidelines.”

The first season of competition has not been impacted at this time. The three showcase events are all that have been announced by NUCA MMA for 2020. No exact dates or locations have been announced for the other two events, but a Spring 2020 showcase was to take place in New York, according to the organization’s website.

A full season of events is coming in 2021 according to NUCA MMA head Owen Roddy in an interview with ESPN. For more on the budding college MMA scene, check out this look into NUCA and college competition.