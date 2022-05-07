UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Results

On Saturday, May 7, the UFC will host UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje, live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. The event features the men’s lightweight and women’s strawweight title bouts.

The UFC 274 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. The preliminary card continues on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET and also airs on ESPN. At 10 p.m. ET, the main card will broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje – for the lightweight tile

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza – for the strawweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Ovince St. Preux vs. Maurício Rua

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

André Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Lupita Godinez vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia