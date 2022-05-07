UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Results

On Saturday, May 7, the UFC will host UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje, live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. The event features the men’s lightweight and women’s strawweight title bouts.
The UFC 274 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. The preliminary card continues on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET and also airs on ESPN. At 10 p.m. ET, the main card will broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje – for the lightweight tile
Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza – for the strawweight title
Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
Ovince St. Preux vs. Maurício Rua
Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon
André Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp
Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams
Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont
Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts
Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto
Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara
Lupita Godinez vs. Ariane Carnelossi
Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia
Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza – for the strawweight title
Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
Ovince St. Preux vs. Maurício Rua
Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon
André Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp
Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams
Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont
Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts
Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto
Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara
Lupita Godinez vs. Ariane Carnelossi
Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia