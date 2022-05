On Friday, May 6, the Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 131: Argueta vs. Silva Results, live from the Oshkosh Arena in Oshkosh, Wis. The event features a bantamweight title fight between Daniel Argueta and Diego Silva.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Daniel Argueta vs. Diego Silva – for the vacant bantamweight title

Tim Hiley vs. Darrius Flowers

Myktybe Orolbay Uulu vs. Jalin Fuller

Roland Dunlap vs. Hamza Salim

Kegan Gennrich vs. Austin Lutchen

Gary Konkol vs. David Evans

Nick Klein vs. Tristan Overvig

Christy Tyquiengco vs. Leslie Hernandez

Jena Williams vs. Maria Henderson

Edwin Jimenez vs. Randy Rivera-Santiago

Dalton Holmes vs. Malaquias Jarmon

Jeremy Strobel Jr. vs. Andre Sellars