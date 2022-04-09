LFA 128 Results: McKenzie Edges Clay, Claims Title

On Friday, Apr. 8, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 128: McKenzie vs. Clay, live from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The event featured a battle for the vacant lightweight title as Aaron McKenzie meets Lucas Clay.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Aaron McKenzie def. Lucas Clay by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47) – for the vacant lightweight title

Jimmy Lawson def. Marino Eatman by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:34

Richie Miranda def. Devon Dixon by submission (guillotine choke). Round 3, 2:07

Bryce Meredith def. Jay Viola by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:04

Mitchell McKee def. Jalen Jackson by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:02

Thad Jean def.. Sarek Shields by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:40

Adumu Isah def. Andrew Triolo by submission (strikes). Round 1, 2:44

Cheyanne Bowers def. Kaeley Fenhaus by submission (armbar). Round 2, 2:50