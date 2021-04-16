LFA 104: McKenzie vs. Phillips Results

On Friday, April 16, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 104: McKenzie vs. Phillips from the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Okla.
In the night’s main event, Aaron McKenzie battles Brandon Phillips in a lightweight contest.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Carlos Candelario vs. Yuma Horiuchi
Julien Leblanc vs. Joel Bauman
Kelvin Rayford vs. Chris Brown
Timothy Teves vs. Javier Garcia
Thomas Petersen vs. Odell Pantin
Obinwa Ikebunna vs. Roland Dunlap
Sidney Trillo vs. Melissa Parker
Tristin Kamaka vs. Gunner Coronado