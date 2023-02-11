LFA 152: Valente vs. Bekoev Results

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 152: Valente vs. Bekoev, live from the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Okla. The event features a middleweight showdown between Renato Valente and Azamat Bekoev.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Renato Valente vs. Azamat Bekoev

Will Starks def. Manny Muro by unanimous decision (30-25 x 3)

Demoreo Dennis vs. Trevor Wallace

Magomed Idrisov def. Brandon Phillips by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

An Ho def. Enkhjargal Banzaragch by submission (kneebar). Round 2, 2:12

Dione Barbosa def. Jessica Middleton by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

David Wright vs. Kevem Felipe

Triston Gwaltney def. Ryan Fathi by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Justin Budd def. Caleb Jensen by KO (spinning elbow). Round 1

Jayde Sheeleyu def. Nejra Repp by KO (punches). Round 1, 4:50

Corey Piercy vs. Tyree Overton def. Corey Piercy by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:54