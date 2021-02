On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with former UFC featherweight Jason Knight. The Alan Belcher MMA Club fighter talks about his recent viral video confronting a racist drunk driver, his two bare knuckle battles with Artem Lobov, his upcoming MMA bout at iKon Fighting Federation 5 and more.

