Road to UFC: Singapore Ep. 1 Results

On Thursday, Jun. 9, the Road to UFC hosted Road to UFC: Singapore Ep. 1, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The event featured Asian fighters vying for UFC contracts in the tournament quarterfinals.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 3:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Yi Zha def. Keisuke Sasu by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:14

Ki Won Bin def. Jinnosuke Kashiwara by TKO (elbows). Round 1, 4:45

Kazama Toshiomi def. Keremuaili Maimaitituoheti by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Choi Seung Guk def. Rama Supandhi by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Non-tournament bout: Zhang Mingyang def. George Tokkos by KO (punches). Round 1, 3:57