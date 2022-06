Road to UFC: Singapore Ep. 4 Results

On Friday, Jun. 10, the Road to UFC hosted Road to UFC: Singapore Ep. 4, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The event featured Asian fighters vying for a UFC contract.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 5 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Shohei Nose def. Wuliji Buren by TKO (knee injury). Round 1, 1:13

Kyung Pyo Kim def. Asikeerbai Jinensibieke by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:30

Lu Kai def. Angga by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:33

Hyun Sung Park def. Jeremia Siregar by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:56

Han Seul Kim def. John Adajar by submission (triangle armbar). Round 1, 4:37