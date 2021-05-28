CFFC 96 Results: Cleveland Withdraws, Torres Tops Rojas

On Friday, May 28, Cage Fighting Fury Championship hosted the first of back-to-back events, as CFFC 96 took place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The event was expected to be headlined by heavyweight champion Jamelle Jones, who was set to defend his title against challenger Rakim Cleveland. However, Cleveland withdrew from the fight just moments before it began due to illness.

The action kicked off with a preliminary-card stream on Facebook at 6 p.m. ET. The main card followed live on UFC Fight Pass on 8 p.m. ET.

