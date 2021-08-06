Titan FC 71: Whitney vs. AlQaisi Results

On Friday, Aug. 6, Titan Fighting Championship will host Titan FC 71: Whitney vs. AlQaisi from the InterContinental Miami in Miami.

In the night’s main event, Andrew Whitney and Ali AlQaisi battle for the featherweight title.

Also on the card, former King of Pancrase and Strikeforce champion Nate Marquardt returns to the cage against Michael Cora.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Andrew Whitney vs. Ali AlQaisi – for featherweight title

Ryan Kuse vs. Amir Naser Kazemi

Nate Marquardt vs. Michael Cora

Devon Dixon vs. Brandon Lopez

Richie Lewis vs. Ernesto Rodriguez