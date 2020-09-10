BKFC 12: Alves vs. Lane Weigh-in Photos and Results

On Friday, Sept. 11, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host its 12th event from Daytona Beach, Fla.

In the night’s main event, former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves makes his promotional debut against Ultimate Fighter alum Julian Lane.

The co-main event features more UFC veterans as Hector Lombard collides with Kendall Grove.

The event airs live on the BKFC App at 9 p.m. ET.

Below are the results of the event’s weigh-ins, as well as a photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert of Combat Press. Click an image for a larger version.

BKFC 12 Weigh-in Results

Thiago Alves (179.9) vs. Julian Lane (179.2)Hector Lombard (197.9) vs. Kendall Grove (198.9)Abdiel Velazquez (134.1) vs. Reggie Barnett Jr (133.9)Christine Ferea (127.8) vs. Calie Cutler (127.8)Lorenzo Hunt (*) vs. Erick Lozano (194.7)Jared Warren (184.5) vs. Joshua Dyer (183.3)Joseph Elmore (166) vs. Tom Shoaff (164.7)Jarod Grant (134.4) vs. Joshua Boudreaux (*)Kenmon Evans (183.7) vs. Robert Washington (185.8)Jacob Brunelle (146.6) vs. Rusty Crowder (145.1)

* – have yet to weigh-in at time of posting