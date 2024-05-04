UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg Results

On Saturday, May 4, the UFC will host UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg, live from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event features a flyweight title fight between champion Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg.

The UFC 301 early prelims air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg – for the flyweight title

Jonathan Martinez vs. José Aldo

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino

Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Jean Silva vs. William Gomis

Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas