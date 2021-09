RIZIN 30 Results: Four Bantamweights Advance to Grand Prix Semifinals

On Sunday, Sept. 19, RIZIN FF hosted RIZIN 30 live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The event featured the quarterfinal bouts for the RIZIN eight-man bantamweight Grand Prix with Kai Asakura, Naoki Inoue, Hiromasa Ougikubo and Kenta Takizawa all advancing to the semifinal round.

Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kai Asakura def. Alan Yamaniha by unanimous decision – Bantamweight Grand Prix quarterfinal

Naoki Inoue def. Yuto Hokamura by unanimous decision – Bantamweight Grand Prix quarterfinal

Hiromasa Ougikubo def. Takafumi Otsuka by unanimous decision – Bantamweight Grand Prix quarterfinal

Kenta Takizawa def. Yuki Motoya by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:27 – Bantamweight Grand Prix quarterfinal

Ayaka Hamasaki def. Emi Fujino by unanimous decision

Yusuke Yachi def. Koji Takeda by unanimous decision

Yoshinori Horie def. Yuta Sasaki by unanimous decision

Shinobu Ota def. Yuta Kubo by unanimous decision

Shoji Maruyama def. Chihiro Suzuki by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:20

Kickboxing bout: Rina Okamoto def. Momoka Mandokoro by unanimous decision