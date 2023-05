RIZIN 42 Results: Asakura Stops Motoya; Archuleta Bests Inoue

On Saturday, May 6, RIZIN FF hosted RIZIN 42, live from the Tokyo Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event featured two bantamweight contender fights.

The event aired live on FITE TV starting at 12 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kai Asakura def. Yuki Motoya by TKO (knee to body). Round 3, 2:25

Juan Archuleta def. Naoki Inoue by unanimous decision

Roberto “Satoshi” Souza def. Spike Carlyle by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Rukiya Anpo vs. Buakaw Banchamek ends in a draw

Ya-Man def. Kota Miura by TKO (knee and punches). Round 1, 3:13

John Dodson def. Tatsuki Saomoto by unanimous decision

Kazumasa Majima def. Takahiro Ashida by submission (Von Flue choke). Round 1, 4:43

Ulka Sasaki def. Boyd Allen by unanimous decision

Viktor Kolesnik def. Atsushi Kishimoto by TKO (calf kick). Round 2, 2:57

Erson Yamamoto def. Yuki Ito by unanimous decision

Takeji Yokoyama def. Takuya Yamamoto by submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:24

Ramazan Temirov def. Yuta “Cat” Hamamoto by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:06

Kickboxing bout: Sota “Cerberus” Kimura def. Yasuhiro Kido by unanimous decision