On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with LFA flyweight Abril Anguiano. The fighter talks getting into MMA, her recent LFA bout cancellation due to contracating COVID-19, her hope to fight again before she turns 22 and more.

