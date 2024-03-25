LFA 179 Results: Antunes Stops Neto, Captures Welterweight Title

On Saturday, Mar. 23, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 179: Neto vs. Antunes, live from the Arena 1 at Parque Olímpico in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event featured a welterweight title fight.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Vanilto Antunes def. Geraldo Neto by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:41 – for the welterweight title

José Delano def. Alan Villalba by submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1, 4:55

Felipe Oliveira def. Caio Machado by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Michael Oliveira def. Dallys Gama by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 4:47

João Pedro Saldanha def. Erick Visconde by submission (guillotine choke), Round 1, 3:08

Richard Martins def. Augusto Matias by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:11

Mateus Soares def. Alexandre Junior by KO (punches). Round 3, 0:59

Luiz Felipe Herculano def. Werick Douglas by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:16

João Moraes def. Esteferson da Silva by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:43

Lucas Camacho def. Carlos Sena by TKO (body punch). Round 2, 4:51