ONE Championship Projects Profitability in 2024

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong appeared on CNBC Asia this week and gave an exciting update concerning the outlook of the promotion’s financials.

ONE has seen tremendous growth this year, with triple the number of events, and a significant increase in viewership is expected. As 2024 nears, Sityodtong shared that the Singapore-based organization is forecasting that it will double its revenue in the next 12 months.

“This morning, I gave a live interview on CNBC Asia’s Squawk Box to share the good news that ONE has hit escape velocity in terms of business fundamentals,” Sityodtong wrote on social media.

“According to Nielsen, ONE is now the #1 most watched combat sports property in the world and ranks among the top 10 largest sports properties on the planet in terms of viewership. ONE is on track to hit north of US$100m in revenues for 2023 and approximately US$200m in revenues for 2024.”

Sityodtong went on to discuss the company’s future events in Japan and Qatar, as well as its return to the United States in 2024.

ONE expanded its events this year with the ONE Friday Fights series, which goes down live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The showcase has excited fans most Fridays in 2023 and has helped build new stars like Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Johan Ghazali.

With 2024 looking bright for the world’s largest martial arts organization, Sityodtong assured profitability in the second half of 2024.

“Our viewership metrics are up triple digits in terms of percentage growth as our live events have tripled to 60 in 2024 vs. 20 in 2023. Amazingly, ONE is now broadcast live every week to over 190 countries around the world. Most importantly though, ONE is on track to hit profitability in its core business by the second half of 2024,” Sityodtong said.