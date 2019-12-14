On Saturday, Dec. 14, the UFC hosted UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman took on former interim titleholder Colby Covington. Usman captured the belt in March after defeating Tyron Woodley. Covington rode the momentum of a dominant performance against former champion Robbie Lawler in August.

The event featured two additional title contests as featherweight king Max Hollway defended his belt against Alexander Volkanovski and two-division champion Amanda Nunes put her bantamweight championship on the line against Germaine de Randamie.

The event kicked off with a preliminary-card stream on UFC Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET. The action moved to ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. ET for the remainder of the prelims. The night’s main card aired via ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.