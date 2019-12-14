On Saturday, Dec. 14, the UFC hosted UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman took on former interim titleholder Colby Covington. Usman captured the belt in March after defeating Tyron Woodley. Covington rode the momentum of a dominant performance against former champion Robbie Lawler in August.
The event featured two additional title contests as featherweight king Max Hollway defended his belt against Alexander Volkanovski and two-division champion Amanda Nunes put her bantamweight championship on the line against Germaine de Randamie.
The event kicked off with a preliminary-card stream on UFC Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET. The action moved to ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. ET for the remainder of the prelims. The night’s main card aired via ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.
Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 50-45) – for featherweight title
Amanda Nunes def. Germaine de Randamie by unanimous decision (49-44, 49-46, 49-45) – for women’s bantamweight title
Marlon Moraes def. José Aldo by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Petr Yan def. Urijah Faber by knockout (head kick). Round 3, 0:43
Geoff Neal def. Mike Perry by TKO (head kick and punches). Round 1, 1:30
Irene Aldana def. Ketlen Vieira by knockout (punches). Round 1, 4:51
Omari Akhmedov def. Ian Heinisch by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Matt Brown def. Ben Saunders by knockout (strikes). Round 2, 4:55
Chase Hooper def. Daniel Teymur by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:34
Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Jessica Eye def. Viviane Araujo by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Punahele Soriano def. Oskar Piechota by knockout (punches). Round 1, 3:17